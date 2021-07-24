7 pretty villages in Suffolk

Gallery

Published: 12:00 PM July 24, 2021

There are so many pretty and beautiful villages to choose from in Suffolk but we had to start somewhere.

From outstanding natural beauty to picture-perfect high streets and amazing sea views, these villages each have a slice of heaven.

Lavenham, Babergh

Pretty Lavenham, sitting between Hadleigh and Sudbury, gives visitors the opportunity to travel back in time.

The medieval village and wool market town has timber-framed homes lining its quaint small streets. The National Trust museum - the Lavenham Guildhall - and the Brooked House are well worth a visit along with its independent shops, nice tearooms and pubs.

Kersey, Babergh

The village of Kersey near Hadleigh makes the perfect jumping-off point to explore the local outstanding natural beauty and rolling hills.

As a market wool town, the Suffolk village also features a medieval timbered house going down to a ford known locally as the Splash.

The village is so picture-perfect it was used in the filming of BBC's Lovejoy about a roguish East Anglia antique dealer played by Ian McShane.

Long Melford, Babergh

Formerly a market and wool town​​​​​​, Long Melford near Sudbury and Acton carries on the proud tradition of Suffolk crafts.

Tudor mansions Kentwell Hall and Melford Hall sit nearby the Suffolk village's independent shops, which lie on the River Stour in the area of outstanding natural beauty known as the Dedham Vale.

Thorpeness, East Suffolk

A visit Thorpeness is a treat for anyone first touring Suffolk as it has lots of tiny little islands that take their name from Peter Pan including Wendy's and Smugglers Cove.

The picturesque seaside village sits on the Hundred River and lies in the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Rolling hills, beaches, and pretty holiday cottages all make this village more than a day trip.

Somerleyton, East Suffolk

This beautiful village in east Suffolk, makes the perfect day trip from Lowestoft.

Sitting close by is Victorian stately home Somerleyton Hall, Broads National Park and the River Waveney, which are near this 19th Century village.

Cavendish, Babergh

Another entry along the River Stour, is the village of Cavendish that makes another great base to tour the area.

Its quaint thatched cottages, picturesque green, tea room and pubs like The George bring this beautiful village come to life.

Coddenham, Mid Suffolk

Picture perfect village of Coddenham, located between Needham Market and Ipswich, is mostly known for beautiful countryside walks.

Coddenham Wood and Baylham House Farm are also not far from this village which features natural beauty and rolling hills well worth a day trip.