7 days out in Suffolk to enjoy this summer

Families and friends all enjoyed the live music and other entertainment, such as face painting, that was available at Jimmy's Festival. Picture: JAMES AGER James Ager

Looking for a way to keep the kids entertained over the summer holidays? These tourist-friendly attractions are a great way to enjoy the warmer weather here in Suffolk.

A giraffe pokes her head over the fence to say hello at Africa Alive in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A giraffe pokes her head over the fence to say hello at Africa Alive in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The following seven attractions - which include railways, museums, stately homes, farms and theme parks - have all been included in this years ‘Great Days out in Norfolk and Suffolk’ guide.

The guide features 57 attractions across Suffolk and Norfolk, with money-off vouchers helping local residents and tourists to plan days out in the area.

We’ve picked out some of Suffolk’s best attractions to help you have fun closer to home.

People have a hoot of a time after being visited by the owls from the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary. Picture: MILDENHALL LODGE People have a hoot of a time after being visited by the owls from the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary. Picture: MILDENHALL LODGE

Jimmy’s Farm & wildlife park

This is the first time Jimmy’s Farm has been included in the guide - after considerable investments over the winter.

The park has quickly become a favourite with families throughout the year, boasting more tnan 300 rare breed pigs at its home in Wherstead, Ipswich.

Oasis Camel Park in Halesworth is a great day out for all the family. Picture: ANNA WEISS-HINDLE Oasis Camel Park in Halesworth is a great day out for all the family. Picture: ANNA WEISS-HINDLE

The site comprises of a working farm, a wildlife park, an adventure play area, shops, gardens, a restaurant, a farm shop and a butchers - something to keep all generations interested.

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary

Slightly further afield at Stonham Barns, the sanctuary is open daily from 10am to 5pm and is great fun for all the family.

Kentwell Hall hosts a number of events during half-term and the summer holidays. Photo: Kentwell Hall Kentwell Hall hosts a number of events during half-term and the summer holidays. Photo: Kentwell Hall

Flying demonstrations and talks take place throughout the day from Easter to the end of September, offering a delightful place to visit, watch, study or enjoy the company of owls and other various birds of prey.

There are more than 80 raptors at the centre alongside red squirrels, the raptor hospital, a sensory garden, a woodland walk, picnic areas and a range of children’s activities.

Camel Park Oasis

The Southwold Maize Maze is fun for all ages. Picture: ARCHANT The Southwold Maize Maze is fun for all ages. Picture: ARCHANT

It is the only park in the country where you can touch and see camels close-up.

Situated in Halesworth, the park will be open from Saturday, April 6 until late October and offers a range of different activities including land train rides, cuddle-a-pet sessions, chances to meet a camel, donkey and camel rides and even llama/alpaca walks.

Visitors are advised to bring cash due to the parks remote location.

The East Anglian Transport Museum in Suffolk has proved popular for many years. Picture: ARCHANT The East Anglian Transport Museum in Suffolk has proved popular for many years. Picture: ARCHANT

Kentwell Hall

Often called ‘Suffolk’s best kept secret’ the moated Tudor house has more than 30 acres of beautiful gardens - making it a great place to escape to this summer.

Families can enjoy musical and themed evening events, hands on re-creations including Tudors, multi-period, Victorians and World War I.

Giraffes at the popular Africa Alive zoo. Picture: NICK BUTCHER Giraffes at the popular Africa Alive zoo. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A number of events will take place over the summer so check their website for more details.

Southwold Maize Maze

From July 20 to September 8 both the maize maze and the play park will be open every day from 10am to 6pm.

Launch event of the Norfolk and Sufolk Attractions Great Days Out guide 2019 at Jimmy's Farm, Suffolk. Keeper Sophie Ryder with one of the attractions week old lambs. Photo : Steve Adams Launch event of the Norfolk and Sufolk Attractions Great Days Out guide 2019 at Jimmy's Farm, Suffolk. Keeper Sophie Ryder with one of the attractions week old lambs. Photo : Steve Adams

Families and friends can team up to tackle the giant puzzle of pathways that is set within eight acres of maize and will tower over even the tallest person you know.

The maze will test your powers of deduction and navigation - and you can refuel afterwards at the parks debut cafe.

East Anglian Transport Museum

Head to Lowestoft to find a fascinating display of historical vehicles and artefacts in this popular museum - which is the only place in the country where visitors can ride on buses, trams and trolleybuses.

The museum has one of the widest ranges of preserved vehicles in the country and aims to act as both a tourist attraction and an educational visit.

Check the museums website for opening times.

Africa Alive

This walking safari, set in 100 acres and home to more than 80 species of animals from around Africa, is a huge hit with families.

Formerly known as Suffolk Wildlife Park, the zoo is located in Kessingland and offers a range of talks, encounters, play areas and more.

The park is open throughout the summer, with restaurants and adventure play areas for a fun day out.