7 independent Suffolk shops to support this weekend

Andrew is happy to deliver to IP postcodes Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

From one of the region’s leading fashion shops, to a book shop and a craft beer store - here’s how you can buy local and support Suffolk independents

Marimba, based in Sudbury, has a wide range of handmade chocolates for delivery Marimba, based in Sudbury, has a wide range of handmade chocolates for delivery

While the UK lockdown is gradually being lifted, many of our favourite independent shops still remain closed for now, in accordance with social distancing advice. But these local businesses need our support now more than ever before, and every penny helps to keep the wolf from the door in these turbulent times. Thankfully, we can support many of our favourite shops from the comfort of our own homes, with most businesses now offering home deliveries within the local area. So, if you’re looking to indulge in a spot of online retail therapy this weekend, here are seven Suffolk businesses that can deliver to your doorstep.

Marimba

Andrew is now offering a delivery service for local residents Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Andrew is now offering a delivery service for local residents Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Got something of a sweet tooth? Chocolate cravings getting out of hand? Well, why not treat yourself to some delicious delights from Marimba, Sudbury’s specialist chocolatier. The artisan chocolate maker is well-known for its chocolate melts, which create a smooth and luxurious hot chocolate experience. The team also creates a wonderful selection of handmade truffles, chocolate bars and chocolate thins, all coming in a variety of indulgent flavours such as maple & pecan and lime & chilli. It goes without saying that Marimba treats also make for excellent gifts, too. You can shop online at www.marimbaworld.com. Marimba delivers across the UK.

Dial Lane Books

The Urban Jungle garden centre near Beccles The Urban Jungle garden centre near Beccles

When book-lover Andrew Marsh opened Dial Lane Books in Ipswich back in February, it was the culmination of a life-long dream. Business was booming and the shop was welcoming a steady stream of customers during its first few weeks of trading, but before Diale Lane Books could celebrate it’s one month birthday, the government’s Covid-19 restrictions meant that the shop had to shut its doors. Although this was a blow to the new business owner, Andrew quickly began to think of new ways to reach customers at this time. He has been busy delivering books in person to IP postcodes, and has been posting books to those living outside of Ipswich, too. If you’re interested in purchasing a book, contact Andrew via Instagram at @dial_lane_books, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/diallanebooks

Urban Jungle

Online shoppers can take advantage of the Coes Spring Sale Picture: What Associates Online shoppers can take advantage of the Coes Spring Sale Picture: What Associates

We’ve all been spending a lot more time at home over the past two months, and many of us have been taking on some home improvement projects at this time. One very simple way to bring some more life into your home is with plants. Set in Beccles, Urban Jungle is a plant lovers paradise, with stunning selection of specimens spread throughout its gardens, cactus house and café. The Beccles garden centre reopened its doors to customers on Friday, March 15, in accordance with the new government guidelines, and with social distancing measures firmly in place. The online store remains open for orders, with customers able to browse exotic plants, trees and shrubs, cacti and succulents, house plants and ‘mystery boxes’. Find your newest addition to your houseplant collection via the online store at www.urbanjungle.uk.com.

Coes

The Beautiful Beers team can offer same day delivery within Bury St Edmunds Picture: Beautiful Beers The Beautiful Beers team can offer same day delivery within Bury St Edmunds Picture: Beautiful Beers

With summer just around the corner, now is a great time to update your wardrobe with some new season styles. Popular department store Coes stocks a wide range of quality clothing from big-name brands, and has recently launched its Super Spring Sale, meaning that shoppers can take up to 30% off selected items from the online store. And it’s not just clothes, either, with the store also stocking an array of gifts, homeware items and sports gear. The team is offering free UK delivery on items over £75, and is closely monitoring their email address (help@coes.co.uk) to help customers with enquiries regarding their orders at this time. Shop online at www.coes.co.uk, or get in touch with the team via email if you are looking for something that you can’t find on the website.

Beautiful Beers

Elmy Cycles is offering online orders and socially distanced cycle repairs Elmy Cycles is offering online orders and socially distanced cycle repairs

At times like these, it’s good to make time to appreciate life’s simple pleasures – such as a truly excellent bottle of craft beer. Based in Bury St Edmunds, Beautiful Beers is Suffolk’s craft beer specialist, offering more than 450 different varieties, including over 250 from Belgium. From fruity flavours to malty ales, there’s something to suit all tastes. Some of the shop’s most popular varieties have been brewed by Trappist monks, with the monks donating all of the profits from sales to charities and good causes. The team have also reduced their threshold for free delivery to just £30, and if you live within 10 miles of the shop, minimum spend for free delivery is only £15. If you place your order before 2pm, then you will receive your goods the very same day if you live in the Bury St Edmunds area. To place an order, visit www.beautifulbeers.co.uk

Elmy Cycles

Slate is offering nationwide delivery of its delicious cheeses Picture: Emma Kindred Slate is offering nationwide delivery of its delicious cheeses Picture: Emma Kindred

Restrictions on exercise have now been lifted, meaning that we can take unlimited exercise outdoors. Many Brits have seized the opportunity to get back on their bikes over the last two months, and undoubtedly many more will be taking advantage of the warmer weather and new exercise allowances to get cycling. Based in Ipswich, Elmy Cycles is a one-stop-shop for all things cycling. The shop has a well-stocked online store, and will deliver in-person to most IP and CO postcodes. The St Helen’s Street store is open for cycle repairs, but the front door remains closed and all transactions will be carried out at a safe distance. To place an online order, visit: www.elmycycles.co.uk

Slate Cheese

Before placing your Tesco order for this week, take a moment to consider supporting your local food shops. Slate Cheese is a specialist cheese retailer with shops in Aldeburgh and Southwold, and can bring all manner of delicious cheeses to your door during this lockdown period. Think hard cheese, soft cheese, crumbly cheese and blue cheese – there’s a delicious array of treats for you to try on the Slate Cheese website, with delivery available nationwide. Slate’s stores are also now in the process of reopening with social distancing measures in place. To place an order, visit www.slatecheese.co.uk.