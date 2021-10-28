72-year-old man missing from Hadleigh
Published: 8:49 PM October 28, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Police
Police are appealing for help to find a 72-year-old man who is missing from Hadleigh.
Mike Wren went missing from Weavers Close in the town at around 4.45pm this afternoon (Thursday, October 28).
Mr Wren is described as a white male, 5ft 8ins tall, large build with long grey hair and a long grey beard.
He was last seen wearing dark green tracksuit bottoms, a t-shirt, a black baseball cap and glasses.
If anyone has any information or has seen Mr Wren, contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD SC-28102021-247.