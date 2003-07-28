Published: 11:34 PM July 28, 2003 Updated: 7:20 AM February 18, 2021

AN eight-year jail sentence given to a psychiatrist who raped and sexually assaulted vulnerable women patients was increased by two years today by the Court of Appeal.

Three judges in London agreed with submissions made on behalf of the Attorney General, Lord Goldsmith QC, that the term imposed on 60-year-old Christopher Allison in December was "unduly lenient".

Lord Justice Mantell, sitting with Mr Justice Nelson and Mr Justice Jack, said the court was of the view that the least total sentence which should have been imposed on Allison at the end of his trial at Winchester Crown Court was one of 12 years.

But taking into account the element of "double jeopardy' in cases referred to the Court of Appeal for review by the Attorney General - which meant offenders face being sentenced twice - the eight years would be substituted by a total sentence of 10 years.

Allison, from Sussex, who worked at clinics in Kent, Oxford and Hampshire, committing offences over a 14-year period, was convicted of two rapes and 10 counts of indecent assault.

He was present in the dock for today's hearing.

Lord Justice Mantell said the case involved "a serious breach of trust involving a number of women'.

The court heard that Allison's name was removed from the medical register in August 2000 and he would never be able to practise again.

Allison was living in Hall Lane, Risby, near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, prior to his sentencing in December last year, and not Sussex as stated today in court proceedings.