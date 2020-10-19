Mini housing development planned for town centre

Market Hill in Sudbury has had proposals for a mini housing development to be built on unused land adjacent to Hamilton Road and Station Road. Picture: RICH ARCHITECTS/BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL Archant

A mini housing development of eight homes is planned behind Barclays Bank buildings in the centre of Sudbury.

If approved, the three-bedroom homes would be built in Market Hill, in the heart of the town, on unused land adjacent to Hamilton Road and Station Road.

The development would include new vehicle and pedestrian pathways, car parking with disabled spaces and cycle spaces, as well as new refuse and recycling stores.

The development promises to be “a high-quality project that seeks to enhance the character of both the Bank Gardens site and the central area of Sudbury”, according the planning documents.

Some trees would be lost to make way for the homes - but Babergh District Council aboricultural officer David Pizzey said: “They are of limited amenity value and their loss will have negligible impact upon the character of the local area.”

However, he requested the plans include more detail about protecting a particularly important veteran walnut tree.

The developer for the application has been approached for comment.