Drivers facing delays after 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area following a crash on the A12 which is believed to have involved eight vehicles.

Officers from Essex Police are currently at the scene of a collision on the A12 at Stratford St Mary heading northbound towards Ipswich.

The road was blocked between the Langham turn off and junction 30 at Stratford St Mary, and despite the road now being open a spokesman for Essex Police has advised that motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called around 7.25am this morning, Tuesday 24 September, with reports of a collision involving eight vehicles on the A12 northbound near to the Langham junction.

"Please expect delays and avoid the area where possible."

According to the AA route planner traffic is also slow on the other side of the road.

The extent of any injuries are unknown at this time.