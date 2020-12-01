Plans for new 89-home estate and school car park set for Suffolk village

Plans for an 89-home estate and a new school car park in Stradbroke have been submitted. Picture: EARLSWOOD HOMES Archant

Plans for a 89-home estate which will sit next to a new school car park have been submitted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The designs are set for land south of Mill Lane in Stradbroke, adjacent to the existing village primary school.

Developers, Earlswood Homes, have submitted the plans for the properties, 10% of which will be affordable homes.

The new estate will feature a mixture of homes and there will be accesses of Mill Lane, which connects to Queens Street, the main road in the village.

The plot had been earmarked by Stradbroke Parish Council as a location for further development in the area in their local plan.

Councillors had designated the site to feature 75 homes alongside the school car park and land for a new pre-school.

However, the application includes an extra 14 properties than the advised number and would also only see a 10% provision for affordable homes.

Government targets seek to ensure that 35% of new properties built within housing developments are affordable, but the parish council said that there is “clearly some flexibility” on the site.

Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning committee will now review the designs before deciding to approve or reject them.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Earlswood Homes today said: “Earlswood Homes is pleased to be bringing forward this outline application to deliver high quality new homes in the village of Stradbroke.

“The site is allocated in the Stradbroke Neighbourhood Plan under policy STRAD18 and, in line with the plan, our proposals will deliver important local benefits by providing land for a new nursery, and delivering a new car park and bus drop off area for the existing Stradbroke Primary School whilst also delivering new homes to meet local need.

“Our scheme provides significant areas of open space for natural play and recreation that will be accessible for everyone in the village, and has been designed to fit with the character of the village.

“We look forward to working with the Council, the Parish Council and the local community as the application progresses and delivering a scheme that best meets the needs of Stradbroke.”

Within the Stradbroke local plan, space for a minimum of 219 homes, which will be built between now and 2036, has been identified.