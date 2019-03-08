Drug driver who drove wrong way around roundabout is among those jailed this month

Michael Harrison, 33, of Fore Street, Ipswich, has been jailed for 18 months

A burglar who used stun guns and a fizzy drink thief were also put behind bars in March.

Ioan Sabou, 35, was sentenced at Chlemsford Crown Court to 12 years in prison for aggravated burglary.

A Suffolk man was jailed for 12 years for his part in a terrifying raid in which stun guns and batons were used to restrain their victims.

Ioan Sabou, 35, of Combs Lane, Great Finborough, was convicted after a jury heard how he and three other men entered the home of a woman in her 30s.

The men stole a computer tablet, mobile phones, cash and bank cards before fleeing the house. Read the full story here.

An Ipswich builder who kept “a small arsenal” of lethal weapons was jailed for six years.

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Thomas Potkins, 33, of Wallace Road, was allegedly storing the weapons for drug dealers at his family home.

Specialist firearms officers found a loaded shotgun, a rifle in an unlocked box, a handgun concealed in a box, equipment to make ammunition, a charged taser stun gun and a silencer in his possession. Read more here.

An Ipswich motorbike rider who was seven times the drug-drive limit when he caused a head-on crash was jailed for 18 months.

Michael Harrison, 33, of Fore Street, drove the wrong way around a roundabout at speed and collided with another vehicle.

Michael Harrison, of Forestreet, Ipswich

As a result of the crash Harrison requires the use of a wheel chair and completely wrote off the other car involved. The judge shares his thoughts here.

An Ipswich burglar who stole a bottle of fizzy drink during a night-time break in was jailed for three years.

James Mann, 44, of Cemetery Road, broke into the property in Christchurch Street while someone was asleep in the premises.

When he was arrested he was found with a small bottle containing cannabis and a blade of a kitchen knife.

James Mann, of Cemetery Road in Ipswich has been jailed for three years for a string of thefts in Suffolk.

An armed robber who targeted shops across Suffolk and Essex has been jailed for ten years.

Danny Wrenn, 29 and of no fixed address, was responsible for a string of robberies and attempted robberies in March and April last year.

He faced 14 charges when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Danny Wrenn has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following a string of offences in Essex and Ipswich.

One of these robberies took place at a Co-Op in Clacton - Wrenn entered the store and demanded that staff opened the safe and tills. He escaped with around £500. Read more about his robberies here.

A drunk motorist who drove the wrong way along the A14 at 80mph with two flat tyres was jailed for 16 months.

Remigijus Katinas, 47, of Mingay Road, Thetford, put the lives of others at risk as he drove west on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Haughley, near Stowmarket, in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Judge John Devaux said it was a “miracle” that no-one had been killed or injured. You can watch the video of Katinas driving here.

A Colchester man is facing a life sentence after being convicted of murdering coin collector Gordon McGhee.

Remigijus Katinas, who drove the wrong way on the A14 in Suffolk

Danny Bostock, 32, of Berberis Walk, denied murdering Mr McGhee by stabbing him 14 times and cutting his throat.

The court heard that Bostock, who was also a coin collector, murdered Mr McGhee after he disturbed him during a burglary at his ground floor flat. Read the full story here.

Burglars who targeted a home while the residents were on holiday have been jailed for a total of 9 and a half years.

Stuart Driver, 45, and Matthew Turner, 32, were caught burgling a home in Ickleton after the victim tuned into his live-feed security cameras while he was away.

Danny Bostock, aged 32, was found guilty of the murder of Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee

The break-in was one of six burglaries committed by the pair in a 24-hour period across the region. Read about the other burglaries in further detail here.

An Ipswich drug dealer caught with illegal guns was jailed for eight and a half years.

Nik Easey, 32, of no fixed address, claimed he was a collector of military memorabilia but Judge Rupert Overbury said he was satisfied he had the weapons for a criminal purpose.

Easey admitted possessing a prohibited Webley revolver mark IV .38 with a barrel less than 30cm, and possessing a Ruger .22LR calibre pistol, a CZ 455.22 calibre rifle, and more than 80 cartridges without a firearm certificate. He also admitted possessing 138g of cocaine worth £15,000 and 300g of cannabis worth more than £4,000 with intent to supply.