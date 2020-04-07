E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

9 further coronavirus deaths in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:24 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 07 April 2020

Nine more people have died at hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Nine more people have died at hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

A further nine patients who tested positive for coronavirus have died at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals as the number of deaths in England soars to 5,655.

A further 758 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths to 5,655, up from 4,897 at the same time yesterday.

The number of deaths at Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, which are run by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), have increased to 51, meaning a further eight people have died after contracting the virus.

More: Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

At West Suffolk Hospital a single death was recorded on Monday, April 6, bringing the total to 10 at the site in Bury St Edmunds.

In England, the youngest patient to have died from the disease was a 23-year-old, who is understood to have had no known undelying health condition.

Patients who died were aged between 23 and 102 years old in England and 29 of the 758 patients – who were aged between 23 and 99 years old – had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.

A full list of our coronavirus coverage can be found here and you can listen to our daily podcast for all the latest updates.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

9 further coronavirus deaths in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Nine more people have died at hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Suffolk MPs admit it is ‘very worrying time’ as PM Boris Johnson remains in intensive care

Dr Dan Poulter and Dr Therese Coffey were visited by Boris Johnson during his leadership campaign, Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police dog unit called to overnight burglary at ‘Britain’s oldest store’

Boxford Stores was broken into overnight. Picture: RICHARD HAINING

Suffolk-based Sue Ryder charity ‘on brink of closure’

The Sue Ryder charity shop in Carr Street, Ipswich, could be at risk. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘I wasn’t hallucinating’: Dinosaur delivers welcome cheer to town

'Dinosaur Delivery' to the 1st Carlton Colville Beavers. Picture: Emma Castleton
Drive 24