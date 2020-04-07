9 further coronavirus deaths in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

A further nine patients who tested positive for coronavirus have died at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals as the number of deaths in England soars to 5,655.

A further 758 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths to 5,655, up from 4,897 at the same time yesterday.

The number of deaths at Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, which are run by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), have increased to 51, meaning a further eight people have died after contracting the virus.

At West Suffolk Hospital a single death was recorded on Monday, April 6, bringing the total to 10 at the site in Bury St Edmunds.

In England, the youngest patient to have died from the disease was a 23-year-old, who is understood to have had no known undelying health condition.

Patients who died were aged between 23 and 102 years old in England and 29 of the 758 patients – who were aged between 23 and 99 years old – had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.

