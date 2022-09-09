News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
96-gun salute fired as crowds pay respects to the Queen

person

Staff Reporter

Published: 6:20 PM September 9, 2022
The 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery firing 96 rounds of gunfire

The 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery firing 96 rounds of gunfire - Credit: Newsquest

Colchester marked the first of 10 days of national mourning with a 96-gun salute.

On the first full day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced, the 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery - better known as the Airborne Gunners - fired 96 rounds of gunfire to mark each year of the Queen’s life.

One round was fired every ten seconds at the ceremony at at Colchester and East Essex Cricket Club, meaning there were 16 minutes of gunfire as crowds paid their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

The salute took 16 minutes - simultaneous with others around the country 

The salute took 16 minutes - simultaneous with others around the country - Credit: Newsquest

At Colchester War Memorial, flowers and tributes had been laid by officials and members of the public on a day which saw members of the public come out in numbers despite the light rain throughout the day.

Schools remained open on the first day of national mourning, but some organisations allowed employees to leave early, with Persimmon Homes allowing builders to finish at noon.

Outside the perimeter of the cricket field where the salute was taking place, members of the public crowded around the fencing to witness Colchester’s second gun salute of the year following the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Emergency service leaders and dignitaries watch the gun salute

Emergency service leaders and dignitaries watch the gun salute - Credit: Newsquest

Taking place at 1pm, the Airborne Gunners fired from three artillery cannons almost constantly for 16 minutes whilst official dignitaries, including Colchester Mayor Tim Young and leader of the council, David King, watched on from close quarters.

Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington and Chief Superintendent Jenny Barnet were also in attendance for the ceremony, which ended with applause from the crowds.

Speaking about the ceremony, councillor Mike Lilley said the speed at which everything was organised exemplified Colchester’s adeptness in holding official ceremonies and occasions.

He said: “Everybody mobilises in such a short space of time - everybody has a part to play in that.

“It felt like the Queen was Colchester’s Queen - it’s what sets Colchester apart from other towns, because we love a good ceremony and we do it very well.

“There is nobody better at doing things like this than us.”

The Queen
Colchester News

