99-year-old ticks Harley Davidson ride off her bucket list

Jean Wood took a ride on a Harley Davidson Picture: STOWMARKET FREEMASONS Archant

A 99-year-old woman took a ride on the back of a Harley Davidson motorbike after letting slip to care home staff that it was something she had never done.

Jean Wood on the Harley Picture: STOWMARKET FREEMASONS Jean Wood on the Harley Picture: STOWMARKET FREEMASONS

Jean Wood, who lives at Cornwallis Court in Bury St Edmunds, told the home’s events coordinator Samantha Wiseman that riding on the back of a motorcycle “sounded like fun”.

The Royal Masonic Benevolent Institution (RMBI) home then made contact with Freemason Roger Florey, worshipful master of phoenix lodge number 516 in Stowmarket, who put out the call for help.

It was answered immediately by worshipful brother Graham Fielding, of Ala Lodge number 5043, also in Stowmarket, and further interest was generated via the Suffolk Freemasons Facebook page, with a wealth of expensive luxury cars, bikes and sports cars booked.

Mrs Wood was able to tick the experience off her bucket list on Saturday, April 6 at a monthly coffee morning held at the home.

Jean Wood also enjoyed sitting in a Bentley convertible Picture: STOWMARKET FREEMASONS Jean Wood also enjoyed sitting in a Bentley convertible Picture: STOWMARKET FREEMASONS

After coffee, cake and a raffle, she was placed on a 2009 Harley Davidson Roadking Classic for a short ride on the road.

Mr Florey said: “She was suitably patched up as member of the Fenlanders Harley Davidson chapter for the day. Escorted by bikes, Bentleys and Jaguars, a long-held aspiration was brought to fruition.”

After sitting in a Bentley convertible, which Jean enjoyed very much, she finally made her way inside for a cup of tea and bragging rights for many coffee mornings to come.

Mr Florey added: “Well done Jean, the look on your face was the best thanks that any of us could have had and we wish you many more years of memory making – just be careful what you tell the staff.”