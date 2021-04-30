News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A cooler bank holiday with some showers forecast

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:30 AM April 30, 2021   
It's looking cloudy and cold across much of East Anglia today Picture: ARCHANT

The May bank holiday weekend is expected to be a cloudy one - Credit: Archant

After a dry sunny April the weather is expected to be much cooler with a chance of showers over the bank holiday weekend.

Temperatures across the region are not expected to get over 13C over the weekend.

A few extra layers might be needed for anyone heading out over the weekend as on Saturday a thick cloud cover is forecasted bringing the risk of some showers to the more southernly parts of the region. 

People could be waking up to a frost on Sunday morning, but sunny spells forecast in the morning before turning cloudy in the afternoon.

It is looking to be mostly dry on Monday, but by mid afternoon the cloud cover will increase, which will also increase the chance of showers.

You may also want to watch:

Fred Best, from Weatherquest, said: "There is the risk of showers in the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday.

"Winds will be light from the north-east and temperatures will peak at around 13C."

Suffolk

