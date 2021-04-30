A cooler bank holiday with some showers forecast
- Credit: Archant
After a dry sunny April the weather is expected to be much cooler with a chance of showers over the bank holiday weekend.
Temperatures across the region are not expected to get over 13C over the weekend.
A few extra layers might be needed for anyone heading out over the weekend as on Saturday a thick cloud cover is forecasted bringing the risk of some showers to the more southernly parts of the region.
People could be waking up to a frost on Sunday morning, but sunny spells forecast in the morning before turning cloudy in the afternoon.
It is looking to be mostly dry on Monday, but by mid afternoon the cloud cover will increase, which will also increase the chance of showers.
Fred Best, from Weatherquest, said: "There is the risk of showers in the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday.
"Winds will be light from the north-east and temperatures will peak at around 13C."
