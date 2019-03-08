Hadleigh Show 2019 – all you need to know, including the new road to get there

Big Pete the monster truck will star at Hadleigh Show 2019 Picture: Submitted Archant

This year’s show is on May 18. We reveal the main attractions...and what you can eat on the day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When is Hadleigh Show 2019?

Every year the show is held at Holbecks Park to the west of the town centre. This year it’s on Saturday, May 18.

How much is it?

Early bird tickets are available online now and at various other local outlets. Early bird tickets are £27 for a family of two adults and up to three children or £11 per adult, £5 for five to 15-year-olds and £9 for senior citizens. On the day adults are £14, children £7 and concessions £12. Parking, on site at Holbecks Park, is free for the day. Gates open at 8am.

What’s new this year?

Always popular is the big main ring attraction, which draws huge crowds to the central arena. This year The Monster Truck Show is in town, featuring mightily impressive 7.5 ton trucks Big Pete and the Grim Reaper. Big Pete is one of the largest trucks of its type in the whole of Europe, with a full-sized American truck body. Watch in awe as the mechanical beasts make light work of jumping over cars at 15ft, crushing caravans, pulling a car in two in the ultimate tug of war, and more. There will be a chance for a meet and greet and pictures in the holding area between displays too.

Top 10 things to see and do at Hadleigh Show

1. Visit Stocks Fairground. A regular feature, the fair is packed with rides for all ages and is open for the entire weekend, closing at 5pm on Sunday.

2. Shop until you drop. Traders selling everything from tractors and cars, to luxury natural skincare, furniture, plants, countrywear and the finest foods will be on site during the show for your browsing pleasure.

3. Look out for Titan the Robot. Towering at 8ft, you won’t miss the cheeky chap. Watch out – he might squirt you with water.

4. Head for the countryside arena at the bottom of the showground for favourites such as the hilarious Sheep Show, Dog & Duck Show, dog agility, and a tug of war between local young farmers.

5. Try out your skills with the Tudor Archers and Gun Dog Scurry.

6. If you’re a budding florist, go online and check out the various classes you can enter – these include a children’s class to create a miniature garden. Even if you don’t make one, these are a delight to view on the day.

7. Eye up local works in the art tent. From sweeping landscapes, to contemporary compositions, pottery and jewellery, there will be pieces in many mediums and styles this year. The featured artist is Sue Eaton, who specialises in wildlife and woodland pieces.

8. Watch chefs and food experts at work in the cookery demonstration area, helmed by Mark David of The Cooking Experience.

9. If you’re after something edible, make a beeline for the Food Hall (early in the morning or last thing in the day are the least busy times) where more than 40 producers will be offering samples and selling their delicious food and drink.

10. Watch the animals in more than 150 classes being shown – from heavy horses, to goats, cattle and sheep.

What’s in the food tent?

You are definitely in for a treat. New this year are juices from Barn Farm Drinks, British air-dried biltong from Smally’s, award-winning gin from So Drinks (in flavours such as sloe, blueberry, pomegranate and rhubarb), and American-style bakes from Polka Dot Cake Co. Elsewhere in the tent there are amazing pies and sausage rolls made with prime game and local ingredients from Truly Traceable, the best pesto (and more) from The Fresh Sauce Co, over 20 flavours of fudge from Yum Yum Tree (including sugar-free and plant-based) and bacon jam, bacon ketchup and bacon mayo from Syms Pantry. And that’s just for starters!

What can you eat?

Food courts can be found at the bottom of the showground and by the bar at the top and eating at the show is a real highlight for visitors year after year. There really is something for everyone. Greek gyros and meze boxes from El’s Kitchen, a hogroast from Hoggies, Baytree Pizza, game meat and seasoned chips from Scoffer, luxury Shaken Udder milkshakes, Siam Rice Box’s sustainable Thai food, plus many many more. Make sure you have an empty stomach before you set off.

Important travel information

To improve the visitor experience and safety, this year a brand new route has been planned to the showground. The usual entry road of Duke Street will be shut from 6am to 6pm on show day, and traffic coming from Colchester and Ipswich directions should follow signs to Coram Street where a road has been put in for show-goers. If you are travelling from Sudbury or Lavenham, follow the directions to Gravel Pit Lane as usual.

Is the show suitable for those with mobility issues?

Yes. This year Event Mobility is providing electric scooters and manual wheelchairs to visitors. You can reserve one online or call 01386 725391.