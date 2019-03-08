Today's the day! A-Level results to be revealed this morning

A-Level results day at Northgate High School in 2016

It's a big day for pupils awaiting their A-Level results in Suffolk and north Essex, as universities across the region battle it out to recruit undergraduates.

Students receiving their A level results at Stowmarket High School in 2017

Thousands of students from across the region will be collecting their long-anticipated A-Level results this morning, with schools and colleges set to shed light on their performance as the day goes on.

Last year, Ipswich High School, Ipswich School, Sir John Leman High School, St Benedict's Catholic School, Colchester Royal Grammar School, and Philip Morant Sixth Form all achieved a 100% pass rate (A*-E).

Meanwhile, every student sitting their exams at Colchester County High School for Girls achieved a grade C or above.

For many, today's results will determine whether they are able to pursue their chosen subject at university or take the first step on their preferred career path.

However, students will be reminded that nothing is a disaster - as there are plenty of provisions in place for those who don't quite make the grades.

The UCAS clearing process is likely to be busier than ever, as universities battle it out to secure their target student intake.

Competition for undergraduates is fierce, with a decline in the UK's 18-year-old population putting pressure on universities to fill their student quotas.

As of yesterday afternoon, the University of Suffolk had vacancies on 135 courses - from Biomedical Science to Wildlife Conservation and Animal Management.

The University of Essex was advertising spaces on 648 courses, available to all students living in England who wish to start their studies in the 2019-20 academic year.

These included Economics, Drama, Computer Games, Marine Biology, Tourism Management and Art History.

Meanwhile, those hoping to head straight into the work after receiving their A-Level results are being encouraged to check their rights ahead of stepping onto the career ladder.

Workplace expert Acas is reminding students that workers under 18 have special protections, new starters have a right to an induction, and people on zero-hours contracts should always be paid the national minimum wage.

Looking ahead to today's results, Jenny Milsom, principal of One Sixth Form College in Ipswich, said: "Indications show that this has been an excellent year for One Sixth Form College in terms of student performance in A-level and vocational courses.

"The early feedback suggests that we will have many success stories to share - particularly based around Maths, Sciences, English and other facilitating subjects - enabling our students to progress to their destinations of choice.'

"This excellent performance is a credit to our students and staff and I would like to thank and congratulate all."