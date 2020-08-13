E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Live

A-level results 2020: Live updates from East Suffolk schools and colleges

PUBLISHED: 08:24 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 13 August 2020

Students at Woodbridge School collecting their A-Level results last year. Picture: CHRIS SILOVSKY/WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Students at Woodbridge School collecting their A-Level results last year. Picture: CHRIS SILOVSKY/WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

CHRIS SILOVSKY/WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Today is the day that hundreds of students find out their A-level results - so how well have young people in East Suffolk fared?

A-levels are shrouded in controversy this year following the cancellation of exams due to the coronavirus crisis.

With no exams, students have been graded by their teachers - but there are fears many results will be downgraded as part of exam regulator Ofqual’s plan to adjust grades so they are more in line with schools’ results from previous years.

MORE: Headteacher warns fairly-earned A-level and GCSE results could be downgraded

But none of that takes away from how hard students have worked this year and what are likely to be some fantastic individual achievements.

The coronavirus pandemic also means almost all students will be receiving their results remotely missing out on the ritual picking up that dreaded envelope at school with friends and classmates.

You may also want to watch:

Writing on Twitter, Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said: “Good luck to Suffolk Coastal students who I expect are enduring butterfly moment.

“I hope you get the grades you were after for the next stage of your life. If not, you can get advice from teachers and lecturers or from the national helpline, 0800 100 900.”

We will update results from schools in East Suffolk will be updated as results come in to us.

PLEASE NOTE: The figures shown are the percentage of A* to C grades students at school and colleges achieved in last year’s results, given purely as a guide.

Comparing like for like can be difficult at the best of times and it is impossible this year as students have not sat exams.

Instead schools and colleges have effectively provided an assessment grade, which was fed into the Qualifications and Curriculum Authority.

They took that grade, looked at schools’ past performance and the overall assessment results nationally and then assigned a grade for each qualification. On this basis it’s not possible to make any comparisons with previous years.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Most Read

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three fire engines tackle forest blaze near military base

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a reported forest fire in Sutton Heath Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Temperatures set to drop as thunderstorms arrive

Thunder and lower temperatures are on the way Picture: ALISON CONNORS/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

Trains to London delayed due to heavy rain and flooding

Rail services have been delayed due to flooding at Colchester. Picture: NICK STRUGNELL/GREATER ANGLIA

Highways England apologises for ‘nightmare’ A14 roadworks keeping residents awake

Lorries travelling through Trimley after being diverted due to roadworks on the A14 between Seven Hills and Felixstowe. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A-Level results day 2020: Live updates from Essex

Students at Colchester Royal Grammar School will be receiving their A-Level results today, like these pupils did last year. (Stock image) Picture: COLCHESTER ROYAL GRAMMAR SCHOOL