Live

A-level results 2020: Live updates from East Suffolk schools and colleges

Students at Woodbridge School collecting their A-Level results last year. Picture: CHRIS SILOVSKY/WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL CHRIS SILOVSKY/WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Today is the day that hundreds of students find out their A-level results - so how well have young people in East Suffolk fared?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A-levels are shrouded in controversy this year following the cancellation of exams due to the coronavirus crisis.

With no exams, students have been graded by their teachers - but there are fears many results will be downgraded as part of exam regulator Ofqual’s plan to adjust grades so they are more in line with schools’ results from previous years.

MORE: Headteacher warns fairly-earned A-level and GCSE results could be downgraded

But none of that takes away from how hard students have worked this year and what are likely to be some fantastic individual achievements.

The coronavirus pandemic also means almost all students will be receiving their results remotely missing out on the ritual picking up that dreaded envelope at school with friends and classmates.

You may also want to watch:

Writing on Twitter, Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said: “Good luck to Suffolk Coastal students who I expect are enduring butterfly moment.

“I hope you get the grades you were after for the next stage of your life. If not, you can get advice from teachers and lecturers or from the national helpline, 0800 100 900.”

We will update results from schools in East Suffolk will be updated as results come in to us.

PLEASE NOTE: The figures shown are the percentage of A* to C grades students at school and colleges achieved in last year’s results, given purely as a guide.

Comparing like for like can be difficult at the best of times and it is impossible this year as students have not sat exams.

Instead schools and colleges have effectively provided an assessment grade, which was fed into the Qualifications and Curriculum Authority.

They took that grade, looked at schools’ past performance and the overall assessment results nationally and then assigned a grade for each qualification. On this basis it’s not possible to make any comparisons with previous years.