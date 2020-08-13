Live

A-Level results day 2020: Live updates from Essex

Students at Colchester Royal Grammar School will be receiving their A-Level results today, like these pupils did last year. (Stock image) Picture: COLCHESTER ROYAL GRAMMAR SCHOOL CRGS

It’s an A-Level results day like never before after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled all examinations – but how did the schools and colleges in Essex perform?

Hundreds of teenagers will today be waking up to find out their long-awaited A-Level results, but instead of going into school and receiving a paper copy, most students will be logging online to find out their fate.

With no exams, students have been graded by their teachers - but there are fears many results will be downgraded as part of exam regulator Ofqual’s plan to adjust grades so they are in line with schools’ results from previous years.

On Tuesday, the Government introduced a “triple lock” system which allows pupils to appeal their results - which were predicted by their teachers and then moderated to reflect previous years.

Students will now be able to request the results of their most recent mock exams if they disagree with their grade or elect to “retake” exams in November.

We will update results from schools in Essex as results come in to us.

Essex County Council (ECC) will not be publishing its usual headline figures and these grades will not be used for performance tables for schools, colleges or local authorities.

Councillor Ray Gooding, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “The past few months have meant an extraordinary period of disruption for A-Level students, never before experienced by a cohort of pupils.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to all those receiving their results during what I know has been an extremely challenging and stressful time.

“I’d also like to pass on my thanks to all our teaching and school colleagues for their ongoing hard work and dedication throughout this period.

“If anyone is disappointed with their grades, there is an appeals process which their school or college will be able to support them with.

“I’d like to wish everyone that collected their results today the very best of luck in the future and hope that they enable individuals to take their chosen next steps.”

Colchester Sixth Form College

Ian MacNaughton, the college’s principal, said: “Arising from the major Government decisions and announcements made late on Tuesday night, which instigated a new ‘ triple lock ‘ system affecting all A-Level results for summer 2020, the A-Level results issued on Thursday, August 13 are now only interim results; final results will not now be made clear until the autumn or even early winter period.

“It would have been far better if these Government decisions and announcements had been made and put in place in the spring or early summer, rather than announcing that substantial changes are to be made, effectively creating another dimension to the system, two days after the Government had already released some results to the universities. It is not fair that the students and parents will need to wait weeks and months before final results become available.”

He continued: “It would also have been far better if the Government had adopted a consistent approach across each individual country in the UK.

“Schools and colleges are very disappointed and frustrated about the turbulence and uncertainty that the changes in systems and approaches, instigated by the UK Government, are having on their students and staff.

“We are also perplexed that there is significant inconsistency regarding the award of results in Scotland in comparison to those in England.

“In the context of the dreadful ‘last minute’ Government changes, at least students in Scotland now know their results – in England students will not have a clear confirmation of results until the autumn.”