A-level results day 2020: Live updates from West Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:38 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 13 August 2020

Haverhill Community Sixth Form students receiving their A-level results in 2019. Picture: HAVERHILL COMMUNITY SIXTH FORM

Today is the moment of truth for A-level students up and down the country - with young people across West Suffolk eagerly awaiting news of their results.

This year’s results day is very different from previous years, with exams cancelled in May and June due to the coronavirus crisis.

Students have therefore been graded by their teachers - but there are fears many results will be downgraded as part of exam regulator Ofqual’s plan to adjust grades so they are more in line with schools’ results from previous years.

It also means many will receive their grades electronically, meaning many will miss out of the ritual of visiting their school to open that dreaded envelope with friends and classmates.

Yet whatever happens ths year, nothing takes away from how hard students have worked and what are likely to be some fantastic individual achievements.

Writing on Twitter, Thurston College said: “Good luck to our students getting their A level results today. We are very proud of all the hard work you have done over the last two years.”

We will update results from schools in West Suffolk will be updated as results come in to us.

PLEASE NOTE: The figures which will be shown are the percentage of A* to C grades students at school and colleges achieved in last year’s results, given purely as a guide.

Comparing like for like can be difficult at the best of times and it is impossible this year as students have not sat exams.

Instead schools and colleges have effectively provided an assessment grade, which was fed into the Qualifications and Curriculum Authority.

They took that grade, looked at schools’ past performance and the overall assessment results nationally and then assigned a grade for each qualification. On this basis it’s not possible to make any comparisons with previous years.

