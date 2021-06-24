Published: 7:00 PM June 24, 2021

Witnesham street fair in September 1986. Did you go along on the day? - Credit: Archant

Street fairs seem a thing of the past - but do these photos of Suffolk street carnivals bring back any memories?

In the Stocks at the Leiston Street Fair, August 1992 - Credit: Archant

Our latest nostalgia piece looks back at the fun that was had at street fairs all from across the region over the years.

If you are someone who loved street fairs - or still does - it is likely you were spotted at one of these events that took place between the 80s and 90s.

A clown entertaining children at Felsham Street Fair in August 1986 - Credit: Archant

No street fair is complete without a clown, bird show and carnival events, which could be seen at most of the events held in Suffolk.

Children watching jugglers at Framlingham Street Fair in September 1986

Children were entertained with jugglers at the Framlingham street fair back in 1986.

Woolpit Street Fair May 1988 - Credit: Archant

Those who attended the Woolpit Street in 1988 did not let the rain ruin their fun as many braved the cold with coats and jumpers.

Do you remember any of these events - email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk with your Suffolk memories.

East Mendlesham Street Fair in May 1991 - Credit: Archant

