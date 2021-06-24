Did you attend these street fairs in Suffolk?
- Credit: Archant
Street fairs seem a thing of the past - but do these photos of Suffolk street carnivals bring back any memories?
Our latest nostalgia piece looks back at the fun that was had at street fairs all from across the region over the years.
If you are someone who loved street fairs - or still does - it is likely you were spotted at one of these events that took place between the 80s and 90s.
No street fair is complete without a clown, bird show and carnival events, which could be seen at most of the events held in Suffolk.
Children were entertained with jugglers at the Framlingham street fair back in 1986.
You may also want to watch:
Those who attended the Woolpit Street in 1988 did not let the rain ruin their fun as many braved the cold with coats and jumpers.
Do you remember any of these events - email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk with your Suffolk memories.
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with Under-23s
- 2 'We're working tirelessly... I'm hopeful of new signings fairly shortly' - Town CEO Ashton on transfers
- 3 Ipswich Town's 2021/22 League One fixtures revealed as Blues start at home
- 4 Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action
- 5 Town show Jacobs interest but injury holds up potential deal
- 6 Sam Smith spotted in Suffolk - and could be recording a new album
- 7 Tattoo studio owner fined after refusing to close in lockdown
- 8 New beginnings, old faces and a return home - what to look for on 'fixtures day'
- 9 A12 reopens after three-vehicle crash
- 10 Police unlock county lines drug dealer's phone with first guess at password