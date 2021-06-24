News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Did you attend these street fairs in Suffolk?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM June 24, 2021   
Witnesham street fair in September 1986. Can you tell us any more?Neg 114045EADT 22.10.12

Witnesham street fair in September 1986. Did you go along on the day? - Credit: Archant

Street fairs seem a thing of the past - but do these photos of Suffolk street carnivals bring back any memories?

In the Stocks at the Leiston Street Fair, August 1992

In the Stocks at the Leiston Street Fair, August 1992 - Credit: Archant

Our latest nostalgia piece looks back at the fun that was had at street fairs all from across the region over the years. 

If you are someone who loved street fairs - or still does - it is likely you were spotted at one of these events that took place between the 80s and 90s. 

From The Archives WestClown entertaining children at Felsham Street Fair August 1986

A clown entertaining children at Felsham Street Fair in August 1986 - Credit: Archant

No street fair is complete without a clown, bird show and carnival events, which could be seen at most of the events held in Suffolk. 

From The Archives Entertaining children at Framlingham Street Fair September 1986Neg 1

Children watching jugglers at Framlingham Street Fair in September 1986

Children were entertained with jugglers at the Framlingham street fair back in 1986.

Woolpit Street Fair May 1988Neg 128284EADT 8.5.10

Woolpit Street Fair May 1988 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Those who attended the Woolpit Street in 1988 did not let the rain ruin their fun as many braved the cold with coats and jumpers. 

Do you remember any of these events - email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk with your Suffolk memories.

From The Archives EastMendlesham Street Fair May 1991

East Mendlesham Street Fair in May 1991 - Credit: Archant

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.



Most Read

  1. 1 Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with Under-23s
  2. 2 'We're working tirelessly... I'm hopeful of new signings fairly shortly' - Town CEO Ashton on transfers
  3. 3 Ipswich Town's 2021/22 League One fixtures revealed as Blues start at home
  1. 4 Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action
  2. 5 Town show Jacobs interest but injury holds up potential deal
  3. 6 Sam Smith spotted in Suffolk - and could be recording a new album
  4. 7 Tattoo studio owner fined after refusing to close in lockdown
  5. 8 New beginnings, old faces and a return home - what to look for on 'fixtures day'
  6. 9 A12 reopens after three-vehicle crash
  7. 10 Police unlock county lines drug dealer's phone with first guess at password
Nostalgia
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ormiston Academy Sudbury posted videos to say goodbye to Year 11 and Year 13 students

Video

Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

A12

Man in 40s dies following A12 crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Darren Bent has been openly critical of former Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert

Football

'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Suffolk Live | Video

Man dies following stabbing in Bury St Edmunds

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus