Female motorcyclist hospitalised after crash where van failed to stop

PUBLISHED: 12:15 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 14 February 2020

Suffolk police closed the A1017 following the crash in Haverhill, which left a woman requiring hospital treatment Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A motorcyclist was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital following a crash where a van failed to stop, police have said.

The crash happened on the A1017 at Haverhill, around 4.35pm on Wednesday, February 12.

It involved a pink Tamoretti 125 motorbike and the van - which officers say did not stop at the scene following the collision.

Ambulance crews and a volunteer critical care team from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service were also called.

The motorcyclist - a woman in her 40s - was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospitals with injuries originally deemed to be serious, although are now considered not to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident, or anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the crash.

Those with dashcam footage are also asked to come forward.

Anyone with information which could aid Suffolk police in their enquiries should call the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 9148/20.

