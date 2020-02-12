Police close road as motorcyclist injured in Suffolk crash

Suffolk police has closed the A1017 at Haverhill following a crash between a motorcyclist and two other vehicles Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police have closed a major road in west Suffolk after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving two other vehicles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A1017 in Haverhill has been shut in both directions following the crash, which happened around 4.45pm Wednesday, February 12.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles, between Homefield Road and Bumpstead Road.

An ambulance has been called to assist the motorcyclist, although the extent of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.