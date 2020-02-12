E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police close road as motorcyclist injured in Suffolk crash

PUBLISHED: 17:59 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 12 February 2020

Suffolk police has closed the A1017 at Haverhill following a crash between a motorcyclist and two other vehicles Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police has closed the A1017 at Haverhill following a crash between a motorcyclist and two other vehicles Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Police have closed a major road in west Suffolk after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving two other vehicles.

The A1017 in Haverhill has been shut in both directions following the crash, which happened around 4.45pm Wednesday, February 12.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles, between Homefield Road and Bumpstead Road.

An ambulance has been called to assist the motorcyclist, although the extent of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Storm Dennis set to CLOSE Orwell Bridge this weekend

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Van driver went missing after fleeing scene of crash into cars and wall

West End Congregational Church in Withersfield Road, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE

Flood warnings in place for Suffolk coast today – with immediate action required

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast. Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

Anger after developer appeals to remove bowling green’s special protected status

Some of the founding members of the Melton Park CSA, pictured last summer PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

What is your big idea for improving Ipswich?

4YP and Ipswich Opportunity Area have teamed up to organise The Ipswich Pitch. Picture: 4YP
Drive 24