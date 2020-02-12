Police close road as motorcyclist injured in Suffolk crash
PUBLISHED: 17:59 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 12 February 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Police have closed a major road in west Suffolk after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving two other vehicles.
The A1017 in Haverhill has been shut in both directions following the crash, which happened around 4.45pm Wednesday, February 12.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles, between Homefield Road and Bumpstead Road.
An ambulance has been called to assist the motorcyclist, although the extent of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.
Comments have been disabled on this article.