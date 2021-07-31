Breaking
Biker injured in crash with car on rural road
Published: 2:44 PM July 31, 2021 Updated: 2:47 PM July 31, 2021
- Credit: GOOGLE MAPS
A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash involving a bike and a car.
Police were called to the A1071, near Boxford, just after 12.10pm today.
They arrived to find the motorcyclist injured, with the rider currently being treated in hospital.
It is not clear what the extent of the rider's injuries are.
The air ambulance attended the scene, along with East of England Ambulance Service workers.
You may also want to watch:
Recovery vehicles are also there, but the road remains closed.
Most Read
- 1 Air ambulance called as tree falls on partygoers
- 2 Matchday Live: No Edmundson or Chaplin as Evans returns for Town
- 3 Man jailed after dangerous dogs mauled sheep to death
- 4 Cook will be looking to complete the puzzle as Town host Millwall in dress rehearsal
- 5 Town Transfer Talk: Ten in, but how many more are on the way?
- 6 Lorry driver who died in B1085 crash named
- 7 Fallen tree partially blocks stretch of A12
- 8 Evans returns to Town side for Millwall clash
- 9 Army helicopter lands in field near Nacton after developing fault
- 10 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus