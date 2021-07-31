News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Biker injured in crash with car on rural road

Angus Williams

Published: 2:44 PM July 31, 2021    Updated: 2:47 PM July 31, 2021
The air ambulance has been called to a crash between a motorcycle and a car on the A1071

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash involving a bike and a car.

Police were called to the A1071, near Boxford, just after 12.10pm today.

They arrived to find the motorcyclist injured, with the rider currently being treated in hospital.

It is not clear what the extent of the rider's injuries are.

The air ambulance attended the scene, along with East of England Ambulance Service workers.

Recovery vehicles are also there, but the road remains closed.

