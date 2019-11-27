E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Road blocked following two vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 18:04 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 27 November 2019

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle collision. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two vehicles have collided on the A1071 causing delays on the Ipswich side of Hintlesham.

Suffolk police were called to the scene shortly after 5pm and the road was blocked following the collision.

A spokesman said: "We are currently at the scene of a two vehicle collision at Hintlesham.

"The road is blocked on the Ipswich side of Hintlesham heading towards Hadleigh."

According to the AA route map the incident occurred on George Street and is affecting both directions near Chattisham Lane. Traffic is slow on the approach.

The incident is not believed to have caused any injuries and recovery is now on route.

