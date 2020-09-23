E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Long delays on busy road after car flips onto roof

PUBLISHED: 18:13 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:24 23 September 2020

A car has flipped off the A1071 in Hintlesham causing long delays. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car has flipped onto its roof, causing long delays on the A1071 in Hintlesham.

Police were called to the incident on the busy road shortly after 5pm thoday (Wednesday, September 23).

Officers had received reports that a vehicle had flipped off the road.

Three fire crews were also called to the scene - one from Ipswich East, one from Princes Street and one from Hadleigh.

One crew remains at the scene.

There are not believed to be any serious injuries as a consequence of the crash. However, paramedics have also attended.

The road is not currently closed but traffic is moving very slowly past the incident.

Officers say the road may need to be closed in the future for recovery of the vehicle.

