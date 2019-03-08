Partly Cloudy

Busy Suffolk road reopens after two car crash causes chaos

PUBLISHED: 18:05 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 16 May 2019

The A1071 is currently closed in both directions Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A busy road in Suffolk has reopened after a two car crash blocked both carriageways.

Police were called to the crash on the A1071 in Hintlesham shortly before 4pm today to reports that the road was blocked by two vehicles.

The ambulance service were also called and treated two patients at the scene.

A woman was treated for a bad cut above her eye and the male driver of one of the vehicles was treated for shock.

The road will remained closed while the police organised for the cars to be removed.

There are still severe traffic problems in the area with tailback reaching back to Hadleigh on the northbound road and Ipswich heading southbound.

Officers are advising that motorists avoid the area while the road remains closed.

