Busy Suffolk road closed after car flips onto roof

A busy road - the A1071 near Sproughton - is closed after a car flipped onto its roof, blocking the highway.

Police officers were initially called to the incident shortly before 6pm today.

They arrived to find a red Nissan Juke on its roof on the A1071 near to the junction with the B1113 at Sproughton.

It is understood that there are not any serious injuries, but the A1071 has been closed in both directions while recovery is organised.

The Nissan was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

It is advised that motorists should avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.