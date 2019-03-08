Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries

A motorcyclist in his 50s was airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries after he was involved in a collision with a car in Thetford Road, at the junction of Bardwell Road

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a collision with a car left him with life-changing injuries.

Officers were called at 1.20pm on Sunday, July 14, to reports of a crash on the A1088, Thetford Road, at the junction with Bardwell Road, involving a black Kia Carens and a black KTM motorbike.

The road was closed by police while the officers and paramedics worked at the scene.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital with a number of injuries to his foot, legs and hips, which are described as life-changing.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, especially those that may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.