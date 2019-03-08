Partly Cloudy

Trapped casualty is freed from vehicle following 'serious' A11 crash

PUBLISHED: 07:46 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 07 July 2019

The fire service has freed a casualty trapped in their vehicle on the A11 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The fire service has freed a casualty trapped in their vehicle on the A11 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The A11 is closed following a "serious" road accident involving a lorry and a car.

Police were called at 5.22am to reports that a car had gone into the back of a lorry and emergency services are on scene just north of the Fiveways roundabout.

Fire crews worked to free one person who was trapped inside their vehicle and they were due to be taken to hospital.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances - from Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

To rescue the casualty they used high and low pressure airbags, winches and cutting gear.

Crews had freed them by 7.11am and they were left in the care of the ambulance service.

There are not believed to be any other casualties.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting incident number 89 of July 7, 2019, by using the website here or call 101.

