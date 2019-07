Crash on the A11 partially blocks road

Police were called to a crash on the A11 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A11 southbound near Barton Mills is blocked following a two-vehicle crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened at about 11.52am and involved a Mitsubishi and a Vauxhall, but it is not yet known if anyone has suffered any injuries.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said just one of the lanes was blocked so traffic could get through.