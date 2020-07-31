E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man seen lying next to busy Suffolk road taken to hospital

PUBLISHED: 13:13 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 31 July 2020

A man was seen lying down on the side of the A11 on July 30, sparking concerns he had died. Paramedics assessed him at the scene and took him to West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was seen lying down on the side of the A11 on July 30, sparking concerns he had died. Paramedics assessed him at the scene and took him to West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man spotted lying down next to a busy Suffolk road was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The man was seen lying next to the northbound carriageway for the A11, north of the Fiveways Roundabout close to Barton Mills, yesterday.

Despite fears from drivers that the figure was a dead body, police say the man spoke to paramedics at the scene

A police spokesman said: “Police were called just before 2.20pm on July 30 to reports there was a man laying down at the side of the northbound A11 at Barton Mills, just north of the Fiveways roundabout.

“He was complaining of feeling unwell, so he was later taken off to West Suffolk Hospital for a check-up.”

An ambulance spokesman said: “We responded to an emergency call shortly before 3.30pm regarding an incident near the Fiveways roundabout, A11.

“An ambulance attended the scene and took the patient to West Suffolk Hospital for further care and treatment.”

