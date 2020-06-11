Driver taken to hospital after A11 crash

A van and car were involved in a collision on the A11 by Mildenhall earlier today. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash between a Vauxhall van and a Mini Cooper on the A11 near Mildenhall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police were called to the scene around 1pm today (Thursday, June 12) to reports of a collision between a Vauxhall Movano van and Mini Cooper in the southbound lane of the A11 by Mildenhall.

Lane two of the southbound carriageway was blocked by recovery vehicles and traffic had built up in the area. However, the road has now been cleared.

An ambulance was called and one of the drivers has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.