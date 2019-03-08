Suspected thief caught with 'stolen' cables in A11 police stop

Suffolk police have arrested a van driver on suspicion of stealing cables after a stop on the A11 at Newmarket Picture: NSRAPT NSRAPT

A disqualified van driver caught driving with their door open on the A11 has been arrested by Suffolk police.

Police had initially thought the van stopped in the road was broken down - although after it pulled away, they later discovered things were not what they seemed.

Officers say the van drove off with its side door open, which they later found to contain what they believe to be stolen cables.

The driver was later arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, theft of cables and for driving while disqualified.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Armed and Roads Policing Team said in a tweet: "Christmas came early for @NSRAPT what looked like a broken down vehicle, pulled away with the side door open on A11 #Newmarket.

"Vehicle stopped and driver arrested for Theft of MV, Theft of cable and disqualified driving."