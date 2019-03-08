A11 near Mildenhall closed for hours after crash damages central reservation

The A11 was closed for more than five hours this morning due to a crash.

#A11 currently closed northbound from Mildenhall Fiveways roundabout whilst we clear an RTC and arrange repairs to the central reservation. — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 19, 2019

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the single-vehicle accident happened close to 1am on the northbound carriageway at Elveden.

This carriageway was closed as the central reservation was in need of urgent repair and police said it reopened at 6.27am.

An ambulance attended for the man driving the red Audi, but he is not believed to be seriously injured.

The accident happened close to the Mildenhall Fiveways roundabout and the road was closed between the A1065 at Barton Mills and the junction with the B1106.

Traffic was diverted through Lakenheath via the A1065 and B1106, before rejoining the A11 at the B1107 roundabout.