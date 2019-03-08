E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A11 near Mildenhall closed for hours after crash damages central reservation

PUBLISHED: 08:37 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 19 October 2019

Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills Picture: GOOGLE

The A11 was closed for more than five hours this morning due to a crash.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the single-vehicle accident happened close to 1am on the northbound carriageway at Elveden.

This carriageway was closed as the central reservation was in need of urgent repair and police said it reopened at 6.27am.

An ambulance attended for the man driving the red Audi, but he is not believed to be seriously injured.

The accident happened close to the Mildenhall Fiveways roundabout and the road was closed between the A1065 at Barton Mills and the junction with the B1106.

Traffic was diverted through Lakenheath via the A1065 and B1106, before rejoining the A11 at the B1107 roundabout.

