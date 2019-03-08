E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man freed from overturned lorry after A11 crash

PUBLISHED: 06:45 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 06:51 18 October 2019

A man has been freed from inside his lorry after it overturned following a crash on the A11 at the Barton Mills roundabout Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been freed from inside his lorry after it overturned following a crash on the A11 at the Barton Mills roundabout Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

The driver of a lorry has been freed from the inside of his overturned truck by firefighters following a crash on the A11.

The man became medically trapped inside his lorry after it rolled over in the crash around 5.25am, near the Barton Mills roundabout.

Three fire crews from Mildenhall, Bury St Edmunds and Brandon were called to free the man, who thankfully is not said to have suffered any injuries.

Lane two of the A11 southbound remains closed near the roundabout as police await recovery for the vehicle.

The central reservation has also been damaged.

Traffic maps show the road is currently coping well, although further congestion could build during rush hour.

