Police on scene of A11 crash as car collides with central reservation

A Toyota Prius has collided with the central reservation on the A11 northbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic is heavy on the A11 after a car collided with the central reservation near Red Lodge.

Police were called to the scene of the collision, on the northbound carriageway, around 9.50am today (Wednesday, July 29).

The car – a Toyota Prius – was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed no-one was injured as a result of the collision, but the central reservation has been damaged.

Police remain on scene.