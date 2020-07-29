Police on scene of A11 crash as car collides with central reservation
PUBLISHED: 11:08 29 July 2020
Traffic is heavy on the A11 after a car collided with the central reservation near Red Lodge.
Police were called to the scene of the collision, on the northbound carriageway, around 9.50am today (Wednesday, July 29).
The car – a Toyota Prius – was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed no-one was injured as a result of the collision, but the central reservation has been damaged.
Police remain on scene.
