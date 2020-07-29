E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police on scene of A11 crash as car collides with central reservation

PUBLISHED: 11:08 29 July 2020

A Toyota Prius has collided with the central reservation on the A11 northbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Toyota Prius has collided with the central reservation on the A11 northbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic is heavy on the A11 after a car collided with the central reservation near Red Lodge.

Police were called to the scene of the collision, on the northbound carriageway, around 9.50am today (Wednesday, July 29).

The car – a Toyota Prius – was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed no-one was injured as a result of the collision, but the central reservation has been damaged.

Police remain on scene.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

