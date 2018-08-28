A11 roundabout disrupted as lorry falls on its side

A lorry has fallen over near Thetford. Photo: Geraldine Scott Archant

A lorry has fallen on its side at an A11 roundabout.

Although the roundabout is not closed, drivers may experience difficulty using the A1066 towards Thetford, and Highways England have closed the A11 London-bound lane while it recovers the lorry. Traffic is being diverted through Thetford.

Emergency services were called at around 12.30pm today (Tuesday, November 13). Three Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews and police were at the scene. An ambulance was not required.