Three bee hives have been pushed over close to an underpass where a group of youths have been seen congregating in Red Lodge during the coronavirus lockdown.

The owners of the hives found them knocked over on April 28.

They went to check on them on a plot of land next to the A11 underpass in Bridge End Road. The hives had not been checked on since April 7 and it is believed the criminal damage took place during the three weeks following their last check.

A group of youths had been seen gathering under the bridge during the spell of warm weather over the past two weeks, despite government guidance for the public only to leave their homes for essential reasons.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing to the public for their help.

Anyone with any information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/23652/20.

