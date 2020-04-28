Two drivers taken to hospital following collision between van and HGV on A1120
PUBLISHED: 19:28 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:28 28 April 2020
Archant
Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision on the A1120 this afternoon.
Police were called to a collision between a van and an HGV on the road near Pettaugh at 3.30pm on Tuesday.
The road was closed for a time while the incident was dealt with but has since re-opened.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the drivers of both vehicles had been taken to hospital.
It isn’t clear how serious their injuries are but they are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.
