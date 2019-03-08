'She had a heart of gold' - Tributes paid to mother-of-three killed in car crash

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

The husband of a mother-of-three who died in a serious car crash last year has paid tribute to his 'fantastic' wife, following an inquest into her death.

Andrew Dibbs had been married to his partner Julie for 25 year before her death on December 17, 2018 after her Honda Civic was involved in a crash with a Skoda and a Volvo coach on the A1120 in Ashfield.

An inquest into the 49-year-old's death took place today (October 9) at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich.

Speaking after the conclusion, Mr Dibbs from Debenham, paid tribute to his wife who he said "had a heart of gold".

"We are left with a massive hole in our lives with Julie not being here," he said.

"We have got three children and she was the best mum.

"It gets easier, but we miss her every day. We are just trying to rebuild our lives and get on with things. She was just fantastic.

"The messages of condolences and support they we have had from friends and family just show was a fantastic woman she was and she is missed by so, so many people."

Senior Coroner, Nigel Parsley concluded that Mrs Dibbs died as the consequence of a road traffic collision.

You may also want to watch:

The court heart how she was driving along Thorpe Lane towards Cretingham when she failed to give way at the junction with the A1120.

As her car came across the road, the back right hand side was struck by a Skoda taxi.

Almost simultaneously the front driver's side was struck by a coach travelling in the opposite direction causing serious damage to her car.

Witnesses of the crash said they saw a Honda Civic come out of Thorpe Lane at speed before seeing parts of a car fly into the air and the coach swerve off into the nearby field.

Passers-by, including a qualified nurse, tried to help Mrs Dibbs, but she died at the scene.

Mr Dibbs added: "We are so grateful for everyone that went to try and help Julie at the scene and were unable to because it must have been a horrendous situation.

"My thoughts also go out to the other two drivers who were just going about their business that day.

"They didn't intend for this to happen and I have nothing but complete sympathy for them."

Mr Parsley recorded the medical cause of death as due to a severe head injury.