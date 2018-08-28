Four-vehicle crash closes major Suffolk road

The crash happened near Earl Soham around 8.15am on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Four vehicles have collided on the A1120, blocking the road in both directions.

Police were called about the crash at 8.15am with reports that four cars were obstructing both lanes of the A1120 and no traffic could pass.

No injuries were sustained by any drivers or passengers but debris and cars in the road led police to close it while recovery vehicles came to remove two vehicles from the scene.

The vehicles involved were a Peugeot 207 a Peugeot 508, a Mitsubishi Outlander and a Renault van.

Two cars were able to leave the scene unassisted and the road was reopened by 10.40am.