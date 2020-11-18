Road CLOSED and three fire crews at scene of serious crash
PUBLISHED: 08:52 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:36 18 November 2020
A serious crash involving two vehicles has closed both sides of the A1152 at Bromeswell, with police, ambulance and fire crews on scene.
Police have closed the A1152 in both directions following the serious collision on the A1152 Eyke Road near the B1084 Orford Road and are advising drivers to avoid the area.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We were called just after 8.05am to a two-vehicle RTC on the A1152 at Bromeswell. The road is blocked and currently closed at both ends.
“Injuries have been reported and the fire service is also on scene.”
Three fire crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street are at the scene of the crash.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently attending a two-vehicle road traffic collision near Bromeswell. Crews have extracted one person from one of the vehicles after a roof removal. Another individual is awaiting extrication.”

