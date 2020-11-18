Breaking

Two drivers seriously injured in crash with one airlifted to hospital

The A1152 is closed after a crash at Bromeswell. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A driver has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s and another has been taken to Ipswich Hospital following a serious collision on the A1152 in Bromeswell – with the road expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Suffolk police were called shortly after 8.05am this morning to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A1152 Eyke Road.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Road CLOSED and three fire crews at scene of serious crash

Paramedics, fire crews and two air ambulances were also in attendance and the two drivers involved had to be extracted from their vehicles. Both have sustained serious injuries.

One of the casualties has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance, while the other was taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance. The A1152 is currently completely closed between the junction with the B1084 Orford Road and the crossroads junction of Bridge Road and Sheepdrift Road. This closure is expected to remain in place for a number of hours and so motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and use an alternative route.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at PHQ Martlesham on 101, quoting reference CAD 48 of 18 November.