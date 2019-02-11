Partly Cloudy

Overnight closures on major Suffolk and Essex roads this week

11 February, 2019 - 07:30
Overnight roadworks are planned at several spots in Suffolk and Essex this week Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Highways England has announced a number of planned roadworks for the Suffolk and north Essex area in the week ahead.

Planned new and ongoing road improvements could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Officials said all improvement work would be carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.

Work to inspect motorway signals along the A11 southbound will take place on Thursday between 8pm and 6am.

The southbound carriageway will be closed between Red Lodge and A14 junction 38. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via A11, London Road, Elveden Road, A134 and A14.

Work to inspect the bridge and a large culvert at junction 28 of the A12 at Colchester will take place on Monday between 8pm and 6am.

Both carriageways will be closed and a clearly signed diversion, using the off and on slips at junction 28, will be in place on both carriageways.

Work to inspect motorway signals along the A12 northbound at Ipswich will take place on Tuesday between 8pm and 6am.

The northbound carriageway will be closed at junction 32b and a clearly signed diversion, using the off and on slips, will be in place.

An ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations in Essex continues this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. Single lane closures will be in place.

Work to refurbish Motts Bridge finishes this week in Colchester. The northbound carriageway between junctions 26 and 28, including the junction 27 exit slip road, will be closed on Monday between 8pm and 6am.

A signed diversion route will be in place for the A1124, London Road, Cymbeline Way, Cowdray Avenue and A1232 Ipswich Road.

Work to install new roadside signs, technology loop cutting, and soft estate/landscaping maintenance works will take place on Tuesday and Thursday on the A12 southbound at junction 31 for East Bergholt, with working hours of 9pm to 5am.

A single lane closure on the main carriageway and a full closure of the southbound exit and entry slip roads at junction 31 will be in place.

Traffic wishing to enter or exit at the slip roads will be diverted to the next available junction to turn round or resume their journey.

