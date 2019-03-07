Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Traffic will ‘grind to a halt’ without A12 and A120 upgrades, say MPs

07 March, 2019 - 15:33
MPs Priti Patel and Will Quince want to see upgrades to key Essex roads. Picture: GREGG BROWN

MPs Priti Patel and Will Quince want to see upgrades to key Essex roads. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

Two of the region’s busiest roads urgently need “significant investment” to stop what is believed to be Britain’s fastest growing area grinding to a halt, MPs for the area have said.

Colchester MP Will Quince. Picture: PHIL MORLEY/ARCHANTColchester MP Will Quince. Picture: PHIL MORLEY/ARCHANT

Colchester MP Will Quince said the area’s links to London by road and rail mean it has “considerable potential” for future growth and success.

He dubbed it the “fastest growing town in the country” - but believes the inability of the A12 and A120 to take large amounts of traffic could significantly hold it back, particularly given the huge amount of new homes planned.

“To unlock our town’s business and economic growth potential, we have to ensure that it does not regularly grind to a halt, as it sadly does at the moment,” he said during a speech in parliament.

“For that, we need significant infrastructure investment.”

Witham MP Priti Patel. Picture: PHIL MORLEY/ARCHANTWitham MP Priti Patel. Picture: PHIL MORLEY/ARCHANT

He was backed up in the debate by Witham MP Priti Patel, who bemoaned delays to the A12 widening scheme being consulted upon in 2017 but which she said is now “no further forward”.

“The situation is now becoming absurd,” she said.

“The roads will not progress until the housing and development plans have progressed, but those plans will not progress until the roads have progressed.”

In reply, transport minister Jesse Norman said: “We have been considering how best to take forward the A12 scheme in the light of the interaction with the proposed garden community in Marks Tey.”

He said the next step would be for Highways England, which is responsible for Britain’s motorways and A-roads, to consult on revised route options - but said any delays to the A12 scheme would not also compromise efforts to also upgrade the A120.

He said: “The A120 is recognised as an important route in the wider transport network, but currently the single-carriageway section between Braintree and the A12 near Colchester is regularly a bottleneck.”

Mr Quince said the A120 is congested for much of the day and needs to be dualled, as it is “little more than a country lane” for sections.

Of the A12, he said: “It is already approaching capacity.”

He finished his speech by saying: “I want to emphasise that there is huge potential to unlock economic growth across Essex and in my home town of Colchester, but we need investment in our transport infrastructure to realise that potential.”

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari, two, who were found dead at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: Facebook

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari, two, who were found dead at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: Facebook

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari, two, who were found dead at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: Facebook

‘RIP beautiful angels’ - Heartfelt floral tributes grow outside scene of Ipswich mother and child death

A collection of floral tributes have been laid outside the home of Kia Russell and her son Kamari on Swinburne Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Heartbroken friend tells of shock at death of teenage mum Kia Russell and son, Kamari

Kia Russell, left, with friends from college. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Traffic will ‘grind to a halt’ without A12 and A120 upgrades, say MPs

MPs Priti Patel and Will Quince want to see upgrades to key Essex roads. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Twins’ drunken rampage at seaside hotel causes £2,000 damage

Swan Hotel in Southwold. GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists