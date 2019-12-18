Fog warning still in place over rush hour across Suffolk and Essex

The overnight fog is expected to remain in patches across Suffolk until after the morning commute Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Fog, mist and low visibility is expected to linger in Suffolk and Essex until this afternoon, with drivers urged to take caution on the roads.

Having warned drivers of potential fog from 7pm on Tuesday, December 17, the weather warning issued by the Met Office remains in place until 1pm today.

This poor visibility means drivers should expect slower journeys and delays to bus and train service.

There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights as well.

East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest expect a dull start to the day with patches of mist, fog and low cloud slow to clear.

This should eventually clear into sunny spells and the region is expected to stay dry, with no rain due to arrive in Suffolk until Wednesday nihgt/

Thicker cloud will push in from the south-west by the end of the day, with light winds to make temperatures of 7-9C feel colder.