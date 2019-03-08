Two people trapped after A12 crash
PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 20 July 2019
Firefighters and paramedics have helped to free two people who became trapped in their vehicle after a crash on the A12 in Essex.
Fire engines from Witham, Chelmsford and Tiptree were sent to the scene of the accident, near junction 22 for Witham, at around 8.05am today.
An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Firefighters were called to assist at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A12 near Witham.
"Fire crews worked with paramedics to release two casualties trapped in their vehicle.
"The casualties were released by 9am and left in the care of the ambulance service."
It is not clear if the two people were injured, or how seriously.
Both carriageways of the A12 are partially blocked as a result of the crash, but traffic is coping well, according to the AA traffic cameras.