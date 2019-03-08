Two people trapped after A12 crash

Two people have been freed by firefighters after a crash on the A12 near Witham in Essex Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Firefighters and paramedics have helped to free two people who became trapped in their vehicle after a crash on the A12 in Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire engines from Witham, Chelmsford and Tiptree were sent to the scene of the accident, near junction 22 for Witham, at around 8.05am today.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Firefighters were called to assist at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A12 near Witham.

"Fire crews worked with paramedics to release two casualties trapped in their vehicle.

"The casualties were released by 9am and left in the care of the ambulance service."

It is not clear if the two people were injured, or how seriously.

Both carriageways of the A12 are partially blocked as a result of the crash, but traffic is coping well, according to the AA traffic cameras.