A12 fully re-opens after flooding

PUBLISHED: 14:23 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 28 November 2019

The A12 has now cleared after flooding issues this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 has now cleared after flooding issues this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 re-opened on Thursday after flooding closed the road for a number of hours.

There were huge delays on the road during the morning as blocked drains led to large amounts of standing water on the road in the Bredfield and Ufford area.

Police were initially called to help deal with the scene before passing over to Suffolk Highways.

Highways were forced to close part of the road and warned it would be several hours before it would be re-opened fully.

A diversion was put in place but drivers reported long queues as they made their way through it.

Suffolk Highways were able to fully re-open the road at 2pm.

"Both lanes are now open. Once again thank you all for your patience and please continue to travel safely," wrote Suffolk Highways on Twitter.

