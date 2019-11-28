E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Blocked drain causes further traffic chaos closing part of A12

PUBLISHED: 09:01 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 28 November 2019

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A huge delays are being reported this morning after blocked drains caused more misery on yet another of Suffolk's biggest road, the A12.

Diversions are now on place on the A12 southbound near Bredfield as a result of the blocked drains.

Long delays are being reported in the area as a result of the diversion.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police said that Suffolk Highways had been called to the scene to deal with the drain.

It's not the first time this week that blocked drains have caused problems on the county's roads.

On Wednesday, commuters ended up sat in huge queues on the A14 after a blocked drain led to part of the road being closed for hours, following large amounts of heavy rain.

READ MORE: Demands for action on A14 as blocked drain causes 'unacceptable' closure.

