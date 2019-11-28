Blocked drain causes further traffic chaos closing part of A12

A huge delays are being reported this morning after blocked drains caused more misery on yet another of Suffolk's biggest road, the A12.

Diversions are now on place on the A12 southbound near Bredfield as a result of the blocked drains.

Long delays are being reported in the area as a result of the diversion.

Suffolk police said that Suffolk Highways had been called to the scene to deal with the drain.

It's not the first time this week that blocked drains have caused problems on the county's roads.

On Wednesday, commuters ended up sat in huge queues on the A14 after a blocked drain led to part of the road being closed for hours, following large amounts of heavy rain.

