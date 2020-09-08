Concern for driver after car was found abandoned on the A12

The car was found on the A12 at Great Glemham with the engine still running Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A car was found left with its engine running on the A12 on Monday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the vehicle was found unattended on the A12 at Great Glemham.

Officers were called just before 11.00pm to reports of an abandoned Audi A4 car on the northbound A12 at Great Glemham, just past the left turn to Parham.

The vehicle had been left with its engine running but nobody was present.

You may also want to watch:

It is believed that the vehicle had travelled north on the A12 from the Woodbridge area at around 10:15pm.

The car is described as dark silver/grey coloured Audi A4 car with license plate VK09AXF.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of the occupant/s and are asking that witnesses who may have seen the vehicle or its occupants prior to 11.00 pm to get in contact.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from any motorists who may have relevant dash-cam footage.

Those with any information should contact police on 101 quoting CAD 402 of September 7.