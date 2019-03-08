Long delays on A12 after four vehicle crash

Motorists have been caught in delays after the four vehicle crash in Essex Picture: PC JON HARDY PC JON HARDY

Motorists have been caught in serious disruption on the A12 after a collision near Kelvedon.

The crash has closed the A12 between Marks Tey and Kelvedon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The crash has closed the A12 between Marks Tey and Kelvedon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex Police were called at 3.50pm this afternoon with reports of a four vehicle crash between junctions 22 and 23 of the busy road.

Drivers are being warned of several miles of congestion, with delays of "over an hour" in both directions.

The latest update from Highways England says one lane is currently closed in both directions, to allow Essex Police to work at the scene.

It was initially suggested the road may be closed between junctions 24 and 25, but the authority has since updated its guidance.

A spokesman said: "Our area team will also be assisting police on scene as there is damage to the central reservation barrier as a result of the collision.

"Please allow extra time for your journey should you be travelling in the area this afternoon, and consider alternative routes if you can."

Roads policing officer PC Jon Hardy also tweeted: "Currently at a four vehicle RTC on the #A12 north track at Kelvedon.

"Luckily there are no injuries and we have now reopened the road. Thank you for your patience."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of a four vehicle collision on the A12 near Rivenhall at around 3.50pm on Monday, May 13.

"The incident is ongoing.

"If you have any information about the incident please call us on 101 quoting incident 729 of May 13."